Francesca Antonelli Elected Senior Vice President of MedCruise

New MedCruise Board

Francesca Antonelli, head of cruises for the Port Authority of Valencia, has been elected as the new senior vice president of the Mediterranean Cruise Ports Association (MedCruise).

The elections were held during the 59th edition of the MedCruise Assembly held in Barcelona where Figen Ayan, director of Galataport Istanbul was appointed as the new president of the Association.

Lorenzo Vera, representative of the Port of Motril, who was elected vice president, and Elisa Zamora of the Port of Tenerife have also joined the new MedCruise board of directors. Antonelli, who was running for the post together with representatives of the ports of Tenerife, Sardinia, Genoa and Civitavecchia, congratulated all the members of the new board of directors and representatives of the different ports who took part in the assembly. 

MedCruise recognized the work of Valenciaport during the pandemic for the strategy in social networks, an award which recognizes the work carried out in 2020 by the port community of Valencia during the COVID-19 pandemic and the support for the cruise sector in a complicated year for this industry, according to a press release. 

 

