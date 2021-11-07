Constellation Resumes Service for Celebrity Cruises From Tampa

The Celebrity Constellation is welcoming guests back today as the tenth Celebrity Cruises ship to resume commercial operations.

The 2002-built vessel is also marking the brand’s return to Tampa after a 13-year hiatus.

Starting with today’s departure, the Constellation is offering a program of various Caribbean itineraries from the Port Tampa Bay.

The first sailing, a five-night getaway cruise, includes calls at Cozumel and Belize.

Through April 2022, the program features three longer itineraries, including a ten-night Eastern Caribbean escape, calling San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

The 2,000-guest vessel is also offering a 11-night Southern Caribbean trek with visits to Key West, Florida; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and George Town, Grand Cayman; as well as a brand new 11-night “Touch Canal” itinerary, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; the Panama Canal; Colon, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; and Roatán, Honduras.

A Millennium-class ship, the Celebrity Constellation debuted in 2002. Built in France, it has capacity for approximately 2,000 guests in double occupancy and is 90,000 tons.

In 2010, the vessel underwent a major refurbishment that included the addition of new dining and entertainment venues, restyling of staterooms and the introduction of new color schemes, carpeting and upholstery.

The Constellation is the second ship to resume service for Celebrity in November, following the Celebrity Reflection.

The Solstice-class vessel welcomed guests back in Port Everglades on Nov. 6 offering a program of Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Eight additional vessels are currently in service for the brand, taking guests to various destinations in North America and the Galapagos.

After a 15-month operational pause, Celebrity first resumed revenue services in June, with a series of St. Maarten-based Caribbean itineraries on the Celebrity Millennium.