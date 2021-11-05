Tarragona

Port Everglades Ready for Busiest Cruise Day Since Pandemic

Celebrity Edge

Port Everglades will almost look like its pre-pandemic self on Saturday, November 6, with six cruise ships sailing with passengers onboard, the port said, in a statement. 

"Six of our eight cruise terminals will be in use, so it is not the Port's record and the ships will not be filled to capacity, but it will be a sight to behold and is a solid sign of recovery," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "We have gone from three cruise ships starting up in June and July, to more than 20 ships that will be sailing in November." 

The cruise ships sailing on Saturday include:

  • Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Reflection
  • Princess Cruises' Emerald Princess
  • Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam
  • Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas
  • Viking Cruises' Viking Stas

Port Everglades was the first U.S. port to resume cruise service, on June 26, 2021, with the Celebrity Edge, after the cruise industry was paused due the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The cruise industry traditionally accounts for approximately 40 percent of Port Everglades' revenue.  

