MSC Cruises Fleet Update: Resumption Dates and Details

After first welcoming guests back in August 2020, MSC Cruises currently has nine cruise ships in guest operations. With some ships undergoing short, in between-deployment operational pauses, the number is expected to grow to 13 by Jan. 1, 2022.
Nine Ships in Service across Europe, North America, Red Sea and South America
MSC’s active fleet is presently sailing in four different regions, including South America, where MSC welcomed the guests back on Nov. 5.
While Europe continues to concentrate most of its offer, the company is also cruising in North America, Brazil and the Red Sea.
Here are the ships currently sailing:
MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since July 2021
Region: Red Sea
Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba
MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since September 16, 2021
Region: North America
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean
MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since January 24, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille
MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since August 2, 2021
Region: North America
Homeport: Miami (United States) until Nov. 20; Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Nov. 28
Length: 3 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since November 5, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian Domestic Cruising
MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since May 1, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Taranto, Syracuse and Marseille
MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 4 to 21 nights
Itinerary: Short Mediterranean cruises followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean on Nov. 13
MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: In service since June 12, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and the Canaries
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Funchal, Tenerife, Arrecife, Málaga, Barcelona and Civitavecchia
MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since May 20, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and Middle East
Homeport: Genoa (Italy) and Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 to 20 nights
Itinerary: Positioning cruise to the Middle East, followed by a series of seven-night cruises to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and more
Four Additional Ships Returning
While six ships recently had their service resumption dates postponed, four vessels are welcoming guests back in the coming weeks.
With the additional active ships, MSC is upping its capacity in Mediterranean and the Caribbean, while also returning to South Africa and Northern Europe.
Here are the planned service resumption dates for the rest of the MSC fleet:
MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos
MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: November 7, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille
MSC Lirica
Capacity at 100%: 1,560
Date: April 11, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini
MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: November 16, 2021 – after completing a season in the Eastern Mediterranean
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Hamburg, Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge and Le Havre
MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: June 5, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Dubrovnik, Bari, Santorini and Heraklion
MSC Opera
Capacity at 100%: 1,712
Date: April 24, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille
MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: December 6, 2021 – after completing a season in the Eastern Mediterranean
Region: South Africa
Homeport: Durban (South Africa)
Length: 2 to 7 nights
Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique
MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg
MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560
Date: November 20, 2021 – after completing a season in the Western Mediterranean
Region: North America
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, George Town, Montego Bay and Ocean Cay
MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 1, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari
MSC World Europa
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: December 20, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai to Dubai
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas