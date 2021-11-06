MSC Cruises Fleet Update: Resumption Dates and Details

After first welcoming guests back in August 2020, MSC Cruises currently has nine cruise ships in guest operations. With some ships undergoing short, in between-deployment operational pauses, the number is expected to grow to 13 by Jan. 1, 2022.

Nine Ships in Service across Europe, North America, Red Sea and South America

MSC’s active fleet is presently sailing in four different regions, including South America, where MSC welcomed the guests back on Nov. 5.

While Europe continues to concentrate most of its offer, the company is also cruising in North America, Brazil and the Red Sea.

Here are the ships currently sailing:

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: In service since July 2021

Region: Red Sea

Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: In service since September 16, 2021

Region: North America

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: In service since August 2, 2021

Region: North America

Homeport: Miami (United States) until Nov. 20; Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Nov. 28

Length: 3 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: In service since November 5, 2021

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Brazilian Domestic Cruising

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since May 1, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Taranto, Syracuse and Marseille

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 4 to 21 nights

Itinerary: Short Mediterranean cruises followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean on Nov. 13

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: In service since June 12, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and the Canaries

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Funchal, Tenerife, Arrecife, Málaga, Barcelona and Civitavecchia

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since May 20, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and Middle East

Homeport: Genoa (Italy) and Dubai (UAE)

Length: 7 to 20 nights

Itinerary: Positioning cruise to the Middle East, followed by a series of seven-night cruises to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and more

Four Additional Ships Returning

While six ships recently had their service resumption dates postponed, four vessels are welcoming guests back in the coming weeks.

With the additional active ships, MSC is upping its capacity in Mediterranean and the Caribbean, while also returning to South Africa and Northern Europe.

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the rest of the MSC fleet:

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 10, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: November 7, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: April 11, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: November 16, 2021 – after completing a season in the Eastern Mediterranean

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Hamburg, Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge and Le Havre

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: June 5, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Dubrovnik, Bari, Santorini and Heraklion

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: April 24, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: December 6, 2021 – after completing a season in the Eastern Mediterranean

Region: South Africa

Homeport: Durban (South Africa)

Length: 2 to 7 nights

Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: November 20, 2021 – after completing a season in the Western Mediterranean

Region: North America

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, George Town, Montego Bay and Ocean Cay

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 1, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC World Europa

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: December 20, 2022

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai to Dubai

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas