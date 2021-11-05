Carnival Cruise Line Fleet: Status and Location Update

Adding two more ships heading into active service in November, Carnival Cruise Line now has most of its 24-ship fleet on the move.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of Nov. 5, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The new Mardi Gras is offering week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with visits to countries such as Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas and Puerto Rico. Recently christened, the 5,200-guest ship is based in Port Canaveral.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The 2019-built Carnival Panorama is currently offering week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera. Based in Long Beach, the Vista-class vessel resumed service in August offering a itinerary that visits Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

After resuming service in July, the Carnival Horizon is offering a series of Miami-based, five- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

On July 3, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations.

At present, the vessel is sailing from Galveston, offering a program of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Also based in Galveston, the Carnival Breeze has been offering a series of short cruises to the Western Caribbean since July.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sporting Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the Carnival Magic is currently offering week-long sailings to various regions of the Caribbean. Based in Port Canaveral, the 2011-built vessel resumed service in August, initially offering short cruises to the Bahamas.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Dream is offering a rotating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises from Galveston. The itineraries feature visits to Mexico, Bahamas, Belize and more.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Dubai, UAE

One of Carnival’s Australia-based ships, the Carnival Splendor is presently spending the operational pause in Dubai, UAE. The vessel sailed to its current location in June 2021 after staying in Southeast Asia for most of 2020 and 2021.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom welcomed guests back in October, offering a series of Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami. At present, the vessel is sailing a six-night voyage to the Bahamas and Dominican Republic.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

After a technical call in Port Canaveral in late October, the Carnival Liberty is awaiting service resumption in the Great Bahama Bank. With its service resumption set for Feb. 11, the vessel recently returned to North America after a drydock in Spain.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor is currently offering a New Orleans-based program of short cruises to the Western Caribbean. Now featuring Carnival’s new hull design, the 2004-built vessel resumed service in November.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

After wrapping up its first post-pandemic season in Alaska, the Carnival Miracle launched service from Long Beach in September. Sailing from the California port, the vessel is now offering three- and four-night voyages that include visits to Ensenada, Catalina Island and more.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

In September, the Carnival Glory marked Carnival’s service resumption in New Orleans. The vessel is now offering week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Louisiana.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest is awaiting its service resumption in the Bahamas. Poised to resume guest operations on Dec. 13, the vessel recently visited Miami on a technical stop.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

Set to resume service on Nov. 14, the Carnival Legend is currently spending time in the Bahamas.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Caribbean

The Carnival Pride is sailing a 14-night repositioning cruise to Tampa after a summer program from Baltimore. The vessel is offering a series of Western Caribbean cruises from its Florida homeport starting on Nov. 14.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Dubai, UAE

The Carnival Spirit is currently undergoing a drydock in Dubai, UEA. The Australia-based vessel is set to resume service in late January 2022, after having its operational pause extended again in October.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Panama Canal

Presently in the Panama Canal, the Carnival Radiance is sailing to Long Beach, its new homeport. The 2000-built vessel left Spain earlier in October, after undergoing a two-year, $200 million bow-to-stern makeover in Cádiz.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. The Miami-based vessel resumed service in August, after a 17-month operational pause.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation welcomed guests back on Oct. 11, becoming the first Fantasy-class ship to resume service. Based in Port Canaveral, the vessel is now offering a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Carnival Paradise is returning to the United States after a drydock in Cádiz, Spain. With work delayed due to the pandemic, the 1998-built ship underwent regular maintenance, in addition to receiving Carnival’s new hull colors.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After arriving in Cádiz in July, the Carnival Sunshine has entered Navantia’s drydock in late October. Set to resume service in 2022, the vessel is receiving routine maintenance and also Carnival’s new red, white and blue livery.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sensation is spending the operational pause in the Great Bahama Bank. According to Carnival’s latest announcement, the vessel service resumption was postponed to March 2022.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

Another Carnival ship in the Bahamas, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored near Half Moon Cay.