Steel Cut for New Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has started the construction for Seven Seas Grandeur, with the ship’s steel-cutting ceremony having taken place at Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy on November 2, 2021.

“Seven Seas Grandeur will be a culmination of Regent’s rich history of providing discerning travelers unrivaled experiences with every imaginable luxury included, and world-wide, immersive exploration,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are delighted to once again be in the hands of the talented engineers of Fincantieri, who will produce a ship of refined style, matchless elegance and breath-taking beauty.”

The 750-guest ship will debut in late 2023.

Montague added: "We recently recommenced operations with the re-inaugural season of our newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor, and our incredible journey continues with this milestone as we begin construction of Seven Seas Grandeur. In two years’ time we will welcome the sixth ship to the world’s most luxurious fleet, which will exemplify our heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, exceptional cuisine and transformative experiences that will begin the moment you step aboard.”



