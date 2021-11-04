Tarragona

Viking Announces New Expedition Voyages For Summer 2023

Viking Octantis

Viking today announced the summer 2023 season of its expedition voyages, including a new two-week itinerary in the Great Lakes as well as additional offerings in North and South America, according to a statement. 

Debuting in June 2023, the new 15-day Great Lakes Collection itinerary will sail between Toronto and Duluth, providing guests with a complete view of the region and ports of call in all five Great Lakes.

Viking said that due to demand it has also announced 2023 sailing dates for four existing Great Lakes expedition voyages: the 8-day Niagara & the Great Lakes, Great Lakes Explorer, and Undiscovered Great Lakes itineraries, as well as the 13-day Canadian Discovery itinerary.

Three additional expedition voyages in North and South America will also debut in summer 2023. The new, 16-day Canada & the Atlantic Coastline itinerary will expand offerings along the St. Lawrence River and Atlantic coastline, featuring destinations that include Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Norfolk, Charleston and more.

There is also Patagonia, sailing from Santiago to Ushuaia on the new 14-day Patagonian Shores & Chilean Fjords itinerary, while guests looking to explore destinations in North, Central and South America, can choose the new 18-day itinerary Panama & Scenic South America.

“In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are offering curious travelers the opportunity to visit some of the most pristine destinations on earth in the most responsible way possible,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As we prepare to welcome our first guests on board for voyages to Antarctica this coming winter, we are also pleased to unveil even more new journeys closer to home for summer 2023.”

