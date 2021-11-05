Tarragona

Jon Ashton to Join Crystal Serenity as Guest Chef for Dec. 5 Voyage

jon ashton Crystal chef

Crystal Cruises has announced that Chef Jon Ashton will be joining the Dec. 5 voyage onboard the Crystal Serenity as a guest chef.

Ashton – who garnered a following with Crystal guests for his Crystal@Home cooking demonstrations during the cruise line’s pandemic-induced operational pause – is joining the ship’s culinary team for the sailing.

The seven-night Caribbean Idylls voyage sails from San Juan to Miami on Dec. 5-12 with extended visits and overnight stays to the Caribbean destinations. The voyage begins with an overnight stay in Philipsburg, St. Maarten then calls at Gustavia, St. Barts, followed by an overnight stay in Road Town, Tortola (BVI) and a day-long visit to St. John/Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ashton – along with Crystal Serenity’s master chefs – will host a variety of events for guests of the voyage culminated by a Crystal@Sea cooking demonstration with Crystal Serenity’s Executive Pastry Chef Johannes Ferreira. The demonstration will be broadcast on Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page on Dec. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST.

