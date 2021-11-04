Cruise Saudi Joins MedCruise

Cruise Saudi, a company established to develop Saudi Arabia’s cruise industry, has joined the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports (MedCruise), according to a press release.

The company announced its membership today at the 59th MedCruise General Assembly in Barcelona, Spain, where it was formally welcomed into the MedCruise Association.

The event was attended by MedCruise members including Cruise Saudi’s Chief Development and Asset Management Officer Miguel Reyna.

Launched in January 2021 at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), Cruise Saudi has made rapid progress in its mission to bring a global cruise industry to Saudi Arabia a new component of the country’s tourism plan outlined in the landmark Vision 2030 program.

Through its membership in MedCruise, Cruise Saudi will be able to amplify its presence at major industry events, as well as widen their horizons through courses and trainings developed by MedCruise for its members. In addition, the association’s biannual General Assembly provides an ideal platform for networking with industry stakeholders, according to a statement.

Fawaz Farooqui, Managing Director of Cruise Saudi, said: “Cruise Saudi is proud to join the ranks of the most distinguished cruise industry stakeholders operating in the Mediterranean and adjoining seas that MedCruise counts among its members. As we continue to expand our itineraries, we look forward to building new partnerships that will enable us to expand our footprint and explore new opportunities for ports to call at around the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf in Saudi:”