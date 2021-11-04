Tarragona

Chef Emil Lagasse to Join Carnival Mardi Gras Sailing

Emil Lagasse

Chef Emeril Lagasse will join the new Carnival Mardi Gras for her Nov. 20 departure from Port Canaveral, Fla.

The chef will be able to see his first restaurant at sea – the popular Emeril’s Bistro 1396 that is the hub of the ship’s French Quarter, according to a press release.

The Bistro features Emeril’s signature New Orleans-style flavors and dishes, in addition to a few specially developed offerings just for Mardi Gras guests. 

While onboard, Emeril will be a special guest at the morning show in the ship’s Grand Central atrium and mingle with guests at his Bistro 1396 restaurant. 

Guests will also get a chance to win a spot in a special cooking class with Emeril in the Carnival Kitchen cooking studio, and he will also be a very special guest chef in one of the popular Chef’s Tables specialty dining experiences with all proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

