Tarragona

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Moves to Flexible Work Model for Shoreside Staff

Norwegian Bliss in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has moved to what CEO Frank Del Rio said was a flexible work model for its shoreside staffs globally.

As a result, shoreside employees have moved to a four-to-one work model, meaning they come to the office Monday through Thursday, and are allowed to work remotely on Fridays.

"We also strive to maintain a supportive and empowering workplace for our team members across the globe, who are without doubt our most valuable asset," said Del Rio, on the company's third quarter earnings call.

"As such, we recently announced that we have indefinitely moved to a four to eon flexible work model for our shoreside team members globally, which requires employees to work in office Monday through Thursday and remotely on Friday," said Del Rio. "This new work model allows us to provide additional flexibility for our team members while also supporting our business goals, maintaining productivity and fostering the in-person collaboration and workplace culture that we are so proud of. We are honored that this commitment to our team was recognized with our naming to the Forbes World's Best Employers list."

