ERMA FIRST and MAN Energy Solutions Ink Support Deal

MAN Energy Solutions Benelux via MAN PrimeServ Omnicare strategy will be providing after-sales technical support to vessels equipped with ERMA FIRST ballast water treatment systems calling at ports and repair yards in Northern Europe, according to a press release.

Under the terms of the new agreement, ERMA FIRST customers will be able to utilize the skills of the MAN Energy Solutions Benelux team of marine engineers based in Rotterdam and Antwerp for onboard equipment services.

This is said to include troubleshooting, installation, maintenance, calibration and testing related issues.

“We have always taken great pride in our ability to offer customers the best after-sales network in the market,” said ERMA FIRST Managing Director Konstantinos Stampedakis.

“This partnership with MAN Energy Solutions further strengthens our global capability as we look to assist our clients with ever more local support in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dirk Willems, Managing Director at MAN Energy Solutions Benelux said: “MAN Energy Solutions Benelux is delighted to have agreed this partnership. We have a highly trained group of engineers in Rotterdam and Antwerp, who are ready to assist ERMA FIRST customers from Northern France to North Germany as well as the Netherlands and Belgium.

“The technical capability of our engineers is well-known and we have unrivalled expertise when it comes to responsive and industry-leading technical support.”