MSC Preziosa Ready to Kick Off 5 Ship 2021-2022 Cruise Season in Brazil

The MSC Preziosa arrived in the Port of Santos on Nov. 3, ready to relaunch cruise service in Brazil. The MSC Cruises vessel is kicking off the first cruise in Brazilian waters on Nov. 5, after a nearly 20-month hiatus.
With permissions granted by local authorities in early October, the Brazilian cruise season will feature five ships from two different operators: Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises.
Including only domestic itineraries, the season will stretch through mid-April and has the debut of the 2019-built Costa Smeralda as a highlight. Set to arrive in December, the 180,000-ton vessel will become the biggest ship ever to sail in the country.
Here are the ships set to sail in Brazil:
Ship: MSC Preziosa
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500
Built: 2013
Homeports: Santos and Rio de Janeiro
Itineraries: Three- to eight-night cruises to Ilha Grande, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Ilhéus, Salvador and Maceió
Sailing Season: November 5 to April 7
Ship: Costa Fascinosa
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000
Built: 2012
Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí
Itineraries: Previously set to sail to Argentina and Uruguay, the Costa Fascinosa is now offering a series of three- to ten-night domestic cruises visiting Itajaí, Angra dos Reis, Ilhabela, Búzios and more
Sailing Season: November 29 to April 13
Ship: MSC Seaside
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140
Built: 2017
Homeports: Santos, Salvador and Maceió
Itineraries: Three- to seven-night cruises visiting Ilha Grande, llhéus, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and more
Sailing Season: December 1 to March 19
Ship: MSC Splendida
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300
Built: 2009
Homeport: Santos
Itineraries: Previously set to offer a program of cruises to Argentina and Uruguay, the MSC Splendida is now sailing a seven-night domestic cruise visiting Balneário Camboriú, Porto Belo, Ilhabela and Cabo Frio, in addition to a one-time three-night itinerary to Balneário Camboriú in December
Sailing Season: December 16 to March 13
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeports: Santos and Salvador
Itinerary: Seven-night cruise visiting Santos, Salvador and Ilhéus
Sailing Season: December 20 to April 18