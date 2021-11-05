MSC Preziosa Ready to Kick Off 5 Ship 2021-2022 Cruise Season in Brazil

The MSC Preziosa arrived in the Port of Santos on Nov. 3, ready to relaunch cruise service in Brazil. The MSC Cruises vessel is kicking off the first cruise in Brazilian waters on Nov. 5, after a nearly 20-month hiatus.

With permissions granted by local authorities in early October, the Brazilian cruise season will feature five ships from two different operators: Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises.

Including only domestic itineraries, the season will stretch through mid-April and has the debut of the 2019-built Costa Smeralda as a highlight. Set to arrive in December, the 180,000-ton vessel will become the biggest ship ever to sail in the country.

Here are the ships set to sail in Brazil:

Ship: MSC Preziosa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500

Built: 2013

Homeports: Santos and Rio de Janeiro

Itineraries: Three- to eight-night cruises to Ilha Grande, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Ilhéus, Salvador and Maceió

Sailing Season: November 5 to April 7

Ship: Costa Fascinosa

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2012

Homeports: Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí

Itineraries: Previously set to sail to Argentina and Uruguay, the Costa Fascinosa is now offering a series of three- to ten-night domestic cruises visiting Itajaí, Angra dos Reis, Ilhabela, Búzios and more

Sailing Season: November 29 to April 13

Ship: MSC Seaside

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140

Built: 2017

Homeports: Santos, Salvador and Maceió

Itineraries: Three- to seven-night cruises visiting Ilha Grande, llhéus, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and more

Sailing Season: December 1 to March 19

Ship: MSC Splendida

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2009

Homeport: Santos

Itineraries: Previously set to offer a program of cruises to Argentina and Uruguay, the MSC Splendida is now sailing a seven-night domestic cruise visiting Balneário Camboriú, Porto Belo, Ilhabela and Cabo Frio, in addition to a one-time three-night itinerary to Balneário Camboriú in December

Sailing Season: December 16 to March 13

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeports: Santos and Salvador

Itinerary: Seven-night cruise visiting Santos, Salvador and Ilhéus

Sailing Season: December 20 to April 18