Lindblad CEO Eyes Further Expansion, More Ships

Lindblad Expeditions will have more news in the coming year as it relates to future hardware (i.e. new ships) according to CEO Dolf Berle, speaking on the company's third quarter earnings call.

Recent ship moves include two newbuilds, the National Geographic Endurance and Resolution, as well as the recent acquisition of the Crystal Esprit to serve in the Galapagos as a replacement for the National Geographic Islander II, Berle said the company would remain opportunistic.

"As it relates to new hardware going forward, we do intend to be a growth company and we're very bullish on what we see as opportunity, not only in the polar regions, but also a number of other destinations," he said. 

"We are carefully gauging the P&L and the incoming cash," he continued. "And, and looking at what's going on from a capital structure on our balance sheet, in order to be able to have the right timing for the purchase of what would be more vessels in the future.

"So at this point, we are making sure that the Resolution comes in for a good landing ... we're just very focused on that, but I think in the coming year, we'll have more to talk about as relates to plans for future hardware."

 

 

