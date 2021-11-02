Pure Piraña Hard Seltzer Expanding Into Cruise Market

Pure Piraña, HEINEKEN’S global hard seltzer brand, is getting ready to expand into the cruise market, according to a press release.

The news follows the domestic market launches in Mexico and New Zealand, and the gradual roll out in several European countries including UK, Ireland, Portugal and Austria of the new hard seltzer brand.

Niek Vonk, Commercial Manager Global Duty Free, HEINEKEN said: “Following the successful launch of Pure Piraña in domestic markets over the last year, we are now excited to be introducing the brand to our cruise customers. Pure Piraña is a refreshing and tasteful sparkling water with alcohol, with 92 calories per 330ml. The hard seltzer category is growing and HEINEKEN has big ambitions for Pure Piraña as part of our ‘beyond beer’ diversification strategy that caters to different consumer needs and drinking occasions. We are confident that this presents a growth opportunity for our customers in cruise.”

The fruity-but-not-sweet alcoholic alternative will be available in two flavors: Lemon Lime and Red Berries.

According to a press release, Pure Piraña is vegan friendly and gluten free, with no added sugar or sweeteners.