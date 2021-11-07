Viking’s Hagen: Guests Feel Safer Onboard Than At Home

Nearly six months after relaunching commercial service, Viking has welcomed “tens of thousands of guests” onboard its ships, registering record-high ratings, said Torstein Hagen, chairman and founder of Viking Cruises.

“Since May, I’ve spent time onboard our ships and I’ve spoken to quite a few guests. Their feedback has been very positive,” he added in a video.

One of the reasons for the recent success, according to Hagen, is the sense of safety felt on the ships.

“Time and time again I heard our guests say that traveling with Viking is the safest they felt during the whole pandemic”.

In a recent survey,“93 percent of the guests have said they felt safer onboard then at home in their own communities, he said.

According to Hagen, two things stand out to most passengers about the company’s health and safety program: a fully vaccinated environment and daily non-invasive saliva-based PCR testing for all guests and crew.

“Overall, guests are relaxed and comfortable because of our enhanced protocols and we are seeing many return home eagerly planning their next trip”, he added, noting that may passengers end up booking back-to-back sailings while onboard “to extend their time away from home.”

While Viking’s entire six-ship ocean fleet – in addition to 45 river ships – are back in service, the company is looking forward to an eventful 2022.

In addition to launching several new river ships in Europe, Egypt and Southeast Asia, Viking will debut in the U.S. domestic waters next August.

“With our American partners, we’ll be launching the most modern vessels on the Mississippi River,” Hagen highlighted.

Two expeditions ships, the Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris, are also set to enter service, bringing Viking’s luxury product to Antarctica, Arctic and the Great Lakes.

“As our company continues to grow, I’m proud to say that Viking can take you to all seven continents and the most remote corners of the world by river, sea or on the lakes,” Hagen said.