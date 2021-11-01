Keel Laid for Emerald Cruises’ New Ship, Sakara

The keel-laying ceremony for the newest yacht in the Emerald Cruises fleet – the Emerald Sakara – was held at the Ha Long Shipyard in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Oct. 27. The Sakara is the sister yacht to the soon-to-launch Emerald Azzurra and the second ocean-going ship in the Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet.

“We’re very excited with the progress of our ocean yacht division at Emerald Cruises. Global demand from our guests for our yacht cruise product gave us the confidence to build a sister yacht to the Emerald Azzurra. I would like to thank our partners at the Ha Long Shipyard for their ongoing support,” Glen Moroney, owner of Scenic Group, which includes the Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours brands, commented.

According to a press release, the Sakara is due to launch in 2023. Following her maiden voyage through the Indian Ocean islands of Seychelles in early 2023, the Sakara will join the Azzurra in sailing the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Black Seas. Itineraries are now on sale.

Emerald said that the Sakara will feature balconies on 88 percent of cabins and "more space per guest than similar vessels of her size." Guests will enjoy a large infinity pool, spa, gym and marina platform, with a number of marina toys available, such as paddleboards and snorkeling equipment. All prices include all onboard meals, complimentary wines, beers and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, plus a number of included excursions and onboard activities.

The sister ship Emerald Azzurra is set to debut in January 2022, according to the press release. It is a 100-guest super yacht that will sail in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black and Red Seas.