Superstructure for Carnival's China Cruise Ship Newbuild is Done

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has completed hull work and the superstructure on its first cruise ship newbuild for Carnival Corporation's joint venture cruise brand in China, CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping (Carnival China), which is set to start sailing in 2023.

The ship is now entering the internal outfitting and interior completion stage, according to a statement. The ship is being built in partnership with Fincantieri on Carnival's Vista-class platform, and is expected to be followed by a sister ship in 2024, plus there is an option for four more ships on the deal. 

For those interested in learning more, China Cruise Shipping will feature a presentation by the general director of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, detailing procurement on the newbuilds. The event is set for Guagnzho, Nov. 16-18.

