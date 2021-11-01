Dream Cruises to Require Vaccination From World Dream Guests

Dream Cruises has announced that as part of its commitment and efforts to provide safe cruises for its guests and crew, all World Dream sailings with effect from Nov. 21, 2021, onward will require its guests to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, excluding children aged 12 years and below.

According to a press release, vaccinated guests must receive the full regimen of COVID-19 vaccines at least 14 days before the cruising date to be eligible to cruise and also test negative for the mandatory pre-boarding antigen rapid test at the cruise terminal. The cruise line said that World Dream crew members have already been fully vaccinated in accordance with prevailing national guidelines.

Eligible vaccines for guests include Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, Sinovac-CoronaVac and all WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines (such as Sinopharm and AstraZeneca).

Dream Cruises noted that its latest safety initiative and mandate for cruising guests to be fully vaccinated provides an additional layer of preventive measures, which complements the existing mandatory pre-boarding antigen rapid test for all guests. These measures are "essential to adapting to the transitional and evolving situation in Singapore," the cruise line added.

“With Singapore having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, we have observed that since October 2021, close to 99 percent of our cruising guests aboard the World Dream were already fully vaccinated. As such, the implementation of mandatory vaccination for cruising guests aboard the World Dream is timely and in line with our continuous effort to provide a safer and worry-free experience onboard our ship,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises.

“With the World Dream being the first in Singapore to be certified under the CruiseSafe program by the Singapore Tourism Board and also the CIP-M program by leading international healthcare expert DNV, Dream Cruises will continue to monitor closely the local situation and explore the additional potential safety measures to be applied in the near future,” Goh added.

Dream Cruises said that it is updating its guests of these latest requirements and affected guests may contact their original booking source for available options, including the choice to transfer to another cruise date or opt for a future cruise credit.

The cruise line will continue to monitor the local situation and work closely with the relevant authorities to support all possible precautionary measures. Should there be any new development, the cruise line will update its guests and relevant parties accordingly.