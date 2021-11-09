Tarragona

Bjornsen: ‘Exciting Time’ with Fresh Capital Flowing Into Cruise

Per Bjorsen, V.Ships

Having recently assumed technical management and other functions of the Azamara four-ship fleet, CEO of V.Ships Leisure Per Bjornsen is bullish on the present and future of the cruise industry.

“Despite the challenges we’ve all faced, it’s never been so exciting,” he said. “There are new ideas and fresh capital, which is extremely positive.”

New money and new owners as well as an increasing focus on sustainability means the industry is becoming more innovative and diverse.

“And this is where we are particularly strong with startups and transformations of cruise lines,” Bjornsen continued. “This is something we are passionate about. It’s exciting and also fun to play our role in that.”

Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm that now owns Azamara, quickly tapped V.Ships to manage the fleet.

“The combination of our insight into the market and the breadth of services we have gives us a truly unique perspective on the industry,” Bjornsen explained.

Other V.Ships clients include the likes of Saga, Quark, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and other cruise operators, including startups in China.

“Partnering with cruise lines and investors to create value, that is our business,” Bjornsen said.

