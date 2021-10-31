Azamara’s Fleet Comes Under V.Ships Leisure’s Ship Management

Azamara’s four-ship luxury fleet is now under the ship management of V.Ships Leisure, which has assumed all technical oversight, crewing and port operations, according to Per Bjornsen, CEO, V.Ships Leisure.

After private equity firm Sycamore Partners’ acquisition of Azamara from the Royal Caribbean Group earlier this year, the Azamara Onward entered V.Ships’ management following the ship’s acquisition, while the company brought the Quest into management on October 23, the Pursuit on October 28 and the Journey on October 31.

Detailed Way

“We’ve been through the plan in the most detailed way to ensure there is no change to the guest experience. That has been the core,” said Bjornsen, noting that while it is rare to decouple brands from a major cruise group, V.Ships has done it several times.

Taking over four sister ships, the crew will stay the same, but be managed by V.Ships, while other new systems have been put in place.

“We are moving toward more data driven management for planned maintenance, for example,” Bjornsen told Cruise Industry News. “The data is being migrated to our platform, ShipSure, which is the digital platform in center of everything we do. There has been detailed planning with Azamara, Royal Caribbean Group and our team to make this smooth.”

“There has been thorough planning of crewing, the procurement hand over and customization of the safety management system – making sure there are no gaps compared to the service which was provided previously. However, we see this as a greenfield opportunity to do things smarter.”

Four Ships

“When you have the opportunity to have four sister ships, it’s quite interesting what you can do, comparing the fleet, how you operate and sharing best practices. There is a tremendous amount of data and if you use it cleverly you can move towards predictive maintenance,” Bjornsen explained.

Moving to V.Ships, Azamara has access to a global network of offices, purchasing power and redundancy of resources.

“It’s important that we share the same culture,” Bjornsen said of Azamara’s and Sycamore’s relationship with V.Ships. “Safety is the number one priority and we are going into this with a long-term horizon working together as partners.”