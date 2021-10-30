Successful Sea Trials for SunStone's Sylvia Earle

SunStone Ships announced the new Sylvia Earle has successfully completed her sea trials in China.

The expedition ship, on a long-term charter to Aurora Expeditions, will debut into service in 2022 and is one of seven new Infintiy-class ships SunStone is building in China for various charter clients.

The sea trials consisted of five days of intense testing of the vessel’s systems while underway in the south China Sea. Over 150 people were onboard during the trials from the shipyard, Bureau Veritas (Class society), CMI, and SunStone Marine Advisors.