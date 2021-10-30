When Each Royal Caribbean International Ship Will Restart Cruises – Latest Update

Fourteen out of the 26 cruise ships that Royal Caribbean International will have in 2022 are currently sailing from England, U.S., Spain, Cyprus, Singapore and Hong Kong. The cruise line previously announced plans to have the full fleet in operation by spring 2022.
From November onward, not only will more Royal Caribbean International ships will be added into service but several of the currently sailing ships will be starting new cruise programs.
Cruise Industry News has compiled updates on the whole roster.
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 8, 2021
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 4 nights Itinerary: Cozumel
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) until Nov. 7; Fort Lauderdale (United States) from Nov. 8
Length: 4 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton (England) until Oct. 30; Cape Liberty (United States) from Nov. 8 Length: 5 nights to 12 nights
Itinerary: UK cruising until Oct. 30; Caribbean and Bahamas from Nov. 8
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: December 16, 2021
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: December 23, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Key West, Freeport and Nassau
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 2 to 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) until Oct. 31; Port Canaveral (United States) from Nov. 14
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mediterranean until Oct. 31; Western and Eastern Mediterranean from Nov. 14
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 3 to 5 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus) until Oct. 30; Miami (United States) from Nov. 15 Length: 5 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Greek Islands until Oct. 30; Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean from Nov. 15
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since October 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since August 23, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 to 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 19, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States) until Oct. 31; Miami (United States) from Nov. 3
Length: 4 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 5 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 5, 2022
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 23, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 10, 2022
Homeport: Miami (United States) to Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Funchal, Malaga and Villefranche
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 19, 2021
Homeport: Tampa (United States) Length: 4 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since October 14, 2021
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 5 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: January 24, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 15, 2022
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 4, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Nassan and Perfect Day at CocoCay