When Each Royal Caribbean International Ship Will Restart Cruises – Latest Update

Fourteen out of the 26 cruise ships that Royal Caribbean International will have in 2022 are currently sailing from England, U.S., Spain, Cyprus, Singapore and Hong Kong. The cruise line previously announced plans to have the full fleet in operation by spring 2022.

From November onward, not only will more Royal Caribbean International ships will be added into service but several of the currently sailing ships will be starting new cruise programs.

Cruise Industry News has compiled updates on the whole roster.

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 8, 2021

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 4 nights Itinerary: Cozumel

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) until Nov. 7; Fort Lauderdale (United States) from Nov. 8

Length: 4 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton (England) until Oct. 30; Cape Liberty (United States) from Nov. 8 Length: 5 nights to 12 nights

Itinerary: UK cruising until Oct. 30; Caribbean and Bahamas from Nov. 8

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 16, 2021

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: December 23, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Key West, Freeport and Nassau

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 2 to 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) until Oct. 31; Port Canaveral (United States) from Nov. 14

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mediterranean until Oct. 31; Western and Eastern Mediterranean from Nov. 14

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 3 to 5 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus) until Oct. 30; Miami (United States) from Nov. 15 Length: 5 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Greek Islands until Oct. 30; Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean from Nov. 15

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since October 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since August 23, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 to 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 19, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States) until Oct. 31; Miami (United States) from Nov. 3

Length: 4 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 5 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 5, 2022

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 23, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 10, 2022

Homeport: Miami (United States) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Funchal, Malaga and Villefranche

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 19, 2021

Homeport: Tampa (United States) Length: 4 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since October 14, 2021

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: January 24, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: April 15, 2022

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: March 4, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Nassan and Perfect Day at CocoCay