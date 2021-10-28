TDoS Unveils World Voyager Scintilla Concept

Tillberg Design of Sweden and Laurent Giles Naval Architects – in collaboration with DreamLiner Yachting and IYC – have unveiled a modern world voyager concept. According to a press release, the Scintilla is a 120-meter concept designed to accommodate up to 36 guests and 44 crew members within a platform that "combines luxury with sustainability."

The concept is “conceived to offer the ultimate world cruising experience,” TDoS said.

“Characterized by a sleek and well-balanced exterior profile, the five-deck Scintilla boasts modern dynamic lines in contrasting blues atop a white hull for an overall expression of performance and elegance,” TDoS wrote.

According to the press release, the interior design of the yacht is minimalist with Scandinavian roots “apparent throughout.” The Scintilla will have five spacious lounges and three dining areas. Indoor/outdoor living is a fundamental element of the concept, TDoS wrote, and wide panoramic windows feature throughout to “maximize this experience.”

Guests are accommodated in 18 spacious guest suites situated on both the “pool deck” and “heli deck” levels, each of which continue the indoor/outdoor theme with large windows offering beautiful views. The expansive, multi-level owners’ suite comprises the aft portion of the bridge and heli decks and opens onto a private deck complete with a jacuzzi tub and infinity pool. The yacht also holds six duplex guest suites.

The Scintilla concept also features a dedicated space for a seaplane, submarine, foldable catamaran, expedition RIBS, amphibious and land vehicles, jet skis, quads and a helicopter, each of which is selectively chosen for reduced emissions.

"Conceived as a forward-thinking concept that will wear its design well into the future, the cleverly configured Scintilla is planned to incorporate locally-sourced and eco-conscious materials throughout its interior and exterior spaces," TDoS wrote.

UK-based naval architecture firm Laurent Giles is responsible for the yacht’s technical development, which is designed to accommodate hybrid engines as well as a combination battery and alternative fuel system to meet the needs of environmentally-conscious owners and minimize the yacht’s environmental footprint.

“With this concept, we have anticipated the demands of future yacht owners, who will appreciate having a means to explore the world’s oceans responsibly within luxurious accommodations,” said TDoS partner and Yacht Director Daniel Nerhagen. “Our aim for the exterior was to create a modern and sporty look, and also incorporate classic lines that will stand the test of time. Scintilla is indeed a world traveler for all locations.”

The Scintilla concept is offered for sale through Dreamliner Yachting and IYC USA.