Vantage Christens First Ocean-Going Ship, Ocean Explorer

Vantage Deluxe World Travel celebrated the christening of the Ocean Explorer, its first ocean-going small-ship, at the Raymond L. Flynn Cruiseport Boston Terminal in Boston.

Along with Vantage Founder and Chairman, Henry R. Lewis and local dignitaries, the ship's Godmothers, Patricia Lewis, wife of Henry R. Lewis (pictured left), and Vice President of Worldwide Operations Deirdre Dirkman (pictured right), performed the ceremony on Oct. 25.

According to a press release, the Ocean Explorer will navigate worldwide with 15 itineraries that include Europe, a transatlantic passage to North America, Central and South America, and Antarctica.

“At Vantage, our goal is to provide the ultimate in small-ship luxury experience,” said Henry R. Lewis, the founder and owner of Vantage Deluxe World Travel. “The Ocean Explorer will offer a completely unique experience for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the culture of faraway lands and truly experience a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, while enjoying the incredible service and amenities of an intimate small ship environment.”

According to the press release, Itineraries include: Boston: Autumn in New England & Canada: Montreal to Boston; Final Frontiers: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands; Deep into the Amazon: Brazil, Colombia & Peru and Arctic Adventure: Iceland, Greenland, and Beyond.

The Ocean Explorer accommodates 140 guests with 77 cabins, includes 15 solo cabins, multilevel observation lounge and lobby. Select categories offer triple accommodations to enhance family and group experiences, Vantage said.

The ship has fine dining and spa amenities, as well as other services onboard. Guests will be able to partake in adventures like small-group wildlife viewing, kayaking and paddleboarding offshore (on select itineraries). Travelers can also relax by the swimming pool, attend curated lectures, programs, musical performances, and enjoy other cultural events. The onboard concierge caters to guests’ “every need, both pre-trip and during the cruise,” Vantage said.

According to the press release, the Ocean Explorer also features “the latest satellite and navigation technology,” including ULSTEIN X-BOW technology; safety technology; is Polar Code 6 compliant and fully compliant with the latest SOLAS requirements in expedition cruising in Antarctica and the Arctic. Environmentally friendly standards include reduced emissions into air and sea and lower energy consumption, Vantage said.

Additional amenities include: