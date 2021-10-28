Queen Elizabeth to Sail to Canaries, Western Mediterranean and Canada in 2022

Cunard has announced that a series of new itineraries sailing on the 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth between February and May 2022 will go on sale in November.

According to a press release, all sailings will depart from Southampton and will include a voyage in search of the Northern Lights, journeys to the Canary Islands and the Western Mediterranean as well as a grand voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Panama Canal and on to Vancouver, Canada.

"We hope our guests will be inspired to find a little adventure with these new itineraries. In a single short program, they offer fantastic variety from the opportunity to experience the wondrous Northern Lights, to sun kissed Mediterranean shores, to a transit of the Panama Canal,” Cunard President Simon Palethorpe said.

The new itineraries will replace the existing published schedule, meaning that all previously announced departures between Feb. 20 and May 17, 2022, inclusive are now cancelled. The cruise line said that based on the most recent advice for cruise guests, and given the complexities of many of the international destinations involved, it will not be able to maintain those sailings. Cunard said that it continues to work very closely with authorities in all the destinations visited to ensure compliance with local health and entry requirements.

“To all guests affected by the cancelled voyages we are sorry for the disappointment this will cause and we hope to welcome many back onboard when we return to Japan in 2023," said Palethorpe.

Guests booked on the affected cancelled voyages will be offered a full refund or future cruise credit worth 125 percent of the standard deposit terms, and 100 percent of any additional monies paid, Cunard said.