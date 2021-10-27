Crystal Endeavor’s Expedition Team Announced for Antarctica Season

Crystal Expedition Cruises today announced its line up expedition team members comprised of scientists, naturalists, lecturers and guides who will join members of marine conservation agencies ORCA and California Ocean Alliance (COA) for Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural voyages in Antarctica beginning next month.
The ship's Antarctica season launches November 18 with the first of eight voyages round-trip from Ushuaia ranging from 11 to 19 night.
Expedition Leader Sam Gagnon and Assistant Expedition Leader Rashidah Lim will lead the expedition experience
“With Crystal Endeavor, we are offering our guests a new lens to see the world through enrichment and visual storytelling with our team of talented expedition experts, as well as hands-on scientific research that allow our guests to actively participate in marine study and conservation,” said Walter Barinaga, vice president of Crystal Destination Experiences. “Exploring Antarctica alongside our passionate guides and researchers from ORCA and COA make the expedition experience come alive for our guests, providing them with valuable insight into the unique wildlife and pristine landscapes they are witnessing.”
Gagnon is a naturalist and polar expedition guide, as well as an experienced photographer and videographer, bringing a keen eye to his work whether leading a Zodiac or land adventures or offering hands-on photography lectures and pointers. A native of Singapore, Lim has worked on Expedition vessels in both the Arctic and Antarctic, crossing the Drake Passage more than 60 times and holding multiple seafaring certifications.
Gagnon and Lim will oversee a team of expedition specialists including Zodiac and kayaking guides, marine biologists, ornithologists, geologists, glaciologists, and ecologists, as well as photographers and artists-in-residence who will bring an added dimension to explorations by encouraging guests to capture their experiences with sketching, painting and photography.
The line’s expedition program is also highlighted by its partnerships with marine research and conservation organizations ORCA and COA. Crystal Endeavor’s first two Antarctica voyages, which visit The Drake Passage and Southern Ocean, will feature conservationist Anne Bunney, head of education for ORCA, who will accompany guests on guided excursions ashore, as well as offer lectures on the behavior and distribution of whales in Antarctica, how it relates to ORCA’s work, and host wildlife deck watches, for interactive data collection. She will also train Crystal Endeavor’s bridge team in collecting scientific data about the animals’ behavior as well as share best conservation practices.
Expedition experts who will rotate throughout Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural Antarctica 2021-22 season include:
- Yvonne Ankermann/Artist-in-residence and Naturalist – Having worked from African lodges to multiple expedition ships around the world, this talented artist explores the world through the prism of sketchbook and colors, always ready to teach anyone who wishes to learn the art of travel painting;
- Emily Clarke/Marine Biologist – Emily is an avid conservationist with over 15 years of working with wildlife, both in their natural habitats and rehabilitation, as well as experience working aboard seismic vessels as Marine Mammal Observer;
- Ron Clifford/Photographer – Award-winning photographer, a vivid educator and a former director of the Google Plus Mentorship Program for photographers, Ron’s passion for photography encourages creativity in others;
- Joe Cockram/Ornithologist – With a diverse array of experiences, from living among seabird colonies and working at bird observatories unraveling mysteries of bird migrations to managing coastal wetlands of the UK, Joe shares his vast knowledge of avian world with fellow travelers;
- Danny Edmunds/Expedition Leader – Photographer, diver, travel writer, boat instructor, and expedition leader, Danny’s experiences span from tropical islands of Indian Ocean and jungles of South America to frozen lands of Antarctica and other remote Arctic locales;
- Mark Evans/Marine Biologist – A whale watching captain and grizzly bear guide, Mark heads down to Antarctica each austral summer to share his passion of the icy continent with fellow travelers;
- Jonathan Fuhrmann/Geologist – In addition to earning a geology degree from Scott Polar Research Institute, Jonathan has studied meltwater lakes in Greenland and worked in science communications at British Antarctic Survey and Natural History Museum in London, while discussing geology, glaciology, and climate to audiences around the world;
- Daisy Gilardini/Photographer – A member of International League of Conservation Photographers and Canadian Geographical Society, Daisy devotes most of her time photographing Polar Regions and North American Bears;
- Bob Gilmore/Glaciologist/Geologist and Science Coordinator – After working for the U.S. Antarctic Program assisting with logistics at the McMurdo and South Pole Stations, Bob has shared his experiences with passengers on expedition ships for nearly two decades interpreting within the realm of glaciology and geology;
- Renato Granieri/Photographer – Recipient of numerous international photo awards, Renato specializes in travel and wildlife photography and is particularly interested in aiding fellow travelers to capture unique moments of their travels;
- Brandon Kleyn/Naturalist – A professional guide, kayaker, boat driver, and logistics coordinator, Brandon’s unparalleled wealth of knowledge on all subjects from history to wildlife gives guests an understanding of unique nature of ordinary things and events along their travels;
- Liz MacNeil/Kayak Guide – Having a wealth of experience as an American Canoe Association Kayak instructor to Wilderness EMT, avid photographer, scuba diver, and a naturalist, Liz enjoys introducing people to the unique natural wonders of the world focusing on conservation and sustainability;
- David McEown/Artist-in-residence – Renowned Canadian artist and recipient of multiple awards, David shares his passion for painting in nature and teaches fellow travelers to notice the little details, the shades of colors around, the sparkles of light, to create unforgettable personal works of art;
- Steve Moir/Naturalist and Zodiac Coordinator – An expedition guide with over 20 years of experience from leading multi-day river and paddleboard trips to working as an Expedition Leader in the Arctic, Steve is passionate about sharing the wonders of the world with travelers and his fellow team members;
- Casey Perry/Marine Biologist – After graduating from St. Andrews University with a degree in Marine Biology followed by a career as a guide and a boat captain, Casey has merged her love of travel and adventure with a challenge of managing logistics of remote expeditions;
- Ilene Price/Kayak Guide – An accredited professional kayaking guide, Ilene combines a lifelong passion with profession exploring the world from the sea-level of a kayak and helping others to gain the same appreciation for this pursuit;
- Dr. Helena Schofield/Naturalist Guide -- After studying medicine in Cambridge and practicing in extreme remote locations of the world from Nepal to Guatemala, Helena traded her stethoscope for a zodiac, joined expedition ships, and enjoys speaking about extreme environments and the history of maritime explorations;
- Kirsty Venter/Marine Biologist – An avid conservationist, scientist, and researcher of endangered Antarctic blue whales, Kirsty’s passion for the icy continent offers a wealth of knowledge she is eager to share with others.