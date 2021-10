Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.