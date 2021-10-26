Aurora Expeditions to Resume Operations in Antarctica

Aurora Expeditions has announced it will be resuming operations in Antarctica, sailing from Punta Arenas, Chile, from January 2022.

Among the promos, solo guests are being offered no single supplements for cabins on select Antarctic Expeditions between January and March.

“Aurora Expeditions is thrilled to be returning to Antarctica and getting back to what we do best in our 30th year of operation,” commented Monique Ponfoort, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

“We are seeing increased demand for remote wilderness travel, and we know travellers will be looking to get out of their comfort zone and push their personal boundaries more than ever before,” added Ponfoort.

“We wanted to celebrate our return by giving our guests the opportunity for some extraordinary savings, particularly for solo travellers, who join our voyages alone but travel and build lifelong connections with a small group of like-minded companions, sharing their passion for the natural world and a lust for adventure.”

Alongside the no solo supplement offer, Aurora is also offering 15% off all Antarctica voyages from January through March, according to a statement.