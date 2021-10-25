Celestyal Launches Early Black Friday Sale

Celestyal Cruises announced it is launching its Black Friday sale early this year.

The sale will start on October 25 for select 2022 all-inclusive cruises booked from now through November 30.

Cruises start as low as $379, per person, based on double occupancy. Children also sail for free and there is no single supplement for solo travelers. Reduced rates are also available for third and fourth adult guests.

Among the 46 sailings included in the Black Friday sale is the three-night “Iconic Aegean,” starting at just $379 per person based on double occupancy. Pre-sale fares start at $610 per person. This itinerary begins in Athens (Lavrion) and calls upon Mykonos, Patmos, Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini in Greece and Kusadasi in Turkey.

Starting at $789 per person based on double occupancy, (normally starting at $1,250), is the seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary departing from Athens and calling upon Istanbul in Turkey and Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos and Santorini in Greece. Also featured is the seven-night “Idyllic Aegean,” starting at just $919 per person based on double occupancy (normally starting at $1,500), beginning in Athens and calling upon for the first time, Thessaloniki, which also is a new embarkation port, in addition to Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Santorini, Milos and Mykonos in Greece as well as Kusadasi, Turkey.

All cruises include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience with unlimited classic drinks, locally-inspired cuisine on-board, entertainment, select shore excursions, port, service charges and gratuities.

Celestyal will require mandatory vaccination for guests 12 years and above on all 2022 cruises. For guests below 12 years of age, a negative rapid antigen COVID test within 48 hours prior to embarkation is required. All prevailing EU Healthy Gateways protocols will also be observed.