Storylines Residence Ship Increases Communal Spaces, Adds New Deck

Storylines residential ship has announced a redesign of deck plans, which includes new homes and new amenities.

The updates encompass additional crew space and a reconfiguration of the marina deck to accommodate tendering for shore landings. The plans also include more outdoor spaces for dining and socializing – Storylines said that this was a “coveted commodity in recent times as evidenced by surveys with the resident community.”

“Our owner residents want to be able to sleep outside under the stars, watch outdoor movies, play pickleball outdoors, walk their dogs and dine al fresco. We were able to deliver on all of their requests including private leasable office spaces for our executives and entrepreneurs,” explained Irina Strembitsky, Storylines sales director.

According to a press release, the number of decks changed from 17 to 18 and the number of residences changed from 627 to 547, thereby increasing the amount of space for the owners of the private homes at sea and decreasing the number of people onboard.

New amenities include: