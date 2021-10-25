Two Crystal Cruises Ships Meet in The Bahamas

Two Crystal Cruises vessels – the new 200-passenger expedition ship Crystal Endeavor and the 2003-built Crystal Serenity intended for 1,070 guests – met off the coast of The Bahamas on Oct. 24.

According to a press release, the Crystal Endeavor is on its inaugural sailing from Miami – a special two-day preview voyage for travel partners and members of the press – while the Crystal Serenity is on the last leg of a week-long Luxury Bahamas Escape cruise that departed Miami on Oct. 18.

The Crystal Endeavor will depart PortMiami on Oct. 25 on a nine-day cruise en route to San Juan then spend the winter season in Antarctica where it will offer a series of 11- to 19-night Remote Expedition voyages. The Crystal Serenity continues her seven-night cruises in The Bahamas through Nov. 8.

Crystal said that guests of both vessels waved enthusiastically during the meet-up as the captains saluted each other via multiple blasts of the ships’ horns.