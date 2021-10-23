Advertisement

Ritz-Carlton Update: Ship Emerges from Drydock With New Exterior Paint

Evrima

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection revealed that the new Evrima yacht has emerged from the Astander Shipyard in Spain with a fresh coat of exterior paint.

“We are thrilled to reveal the painted exterior hull of Evrima” stated Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “This milestone marks significant progress in the outfitting process for the yacht, and we look forward to driving through the remaining phases prior to launch.”

The 298-guest ship will sport a signature blue hull and now should be moving to final outfitting before she debuts in Europe on May 6, 2022.

Following the unveiling of the painted exterior hull of the yacht, there was an owner’s harbor trial, according to the company.



Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Thomas Foods

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report