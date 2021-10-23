Ritz-Carlton Update: Ship Emerges from Drydock With New Exterior Paint

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection revealed that the new Evrima yacht has emerged from the Astander Shipyard in Spain with a fresh coat of exterior paint.

“We are thrilled to reveal the painted exterior hull of Evrima” stated Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “This milestone marks significant progress in the outfitting process for the yacht, and we look forward to driving through the remaining phases prior to launch.”

The 298-guest ship will sport a signature blue hull and now should be moving to final outfitting before she debuts in Europe on May 6, 2022.

Following the unveiling of the painted exterior hull of the yacht, there was an owner’s harbor trial, according to the company.





