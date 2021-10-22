Tarragona

Royal Caribbean Schedules 2021 Q3 Earnings Call

Royal Caribbean Group Logo

Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Friday, October 29, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 1858830. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

