Tradewind Voyages Cancels Caribbean Cruises

Tradewind Voyages has cancelled it Caribbean season planned for winter 2021-2022, citing concerns regarding the ability to deliver an exceptional guest experience.

Thus17 planned voyages between December and April are no longer happening, with the Golden Horizon set to resume service in Europe next year.

Alan McGrory, CEO Tradewind Voyages, commented: “As a company, the passion and vision has been to deliver an exceptional guest experience, however with the current culmination of ongoing travel restrictions in place for the winter season does not allow us to deliver the exceptional customer experience which the brand stands for. Our commitment is always to deliver an outstanding experience for our guests.

"With so many variables at play for us this winter, we have made the tough decision to cancel these Caribbean voyages. Instead, we plan to focus all our efforts in delivering our European 2022 summer season and return to the Caribbean for our winter season in 2022. We thank everyone who has supported us on this journey so far and those that have experienced Golden Horizon, know that travellers aboard this spectacular ship deserve nothing but the best.," he said.

The ship is now scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean from May to October 2022, and reposition to the Caribbean for winter 2022 season.



