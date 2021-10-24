Silversea Presents New Luxury Wellness Program, Otium

Silversea Cruises has unveiled a new wellness program set to launch onboard the new ship Silver Dawn, which will welcome guests from spring 2022. Named Otium, the program is a “nod to the cruise line’s Italian heritage” and “takes inspiration from the leisurely nature of the ancient Roman lifestyle,” Silversea said.

In Roman culture, Otium was a period of time dedicated to leisure, in which people bathed, conversed, sung, theorized, drank, ate and relaxed, according to a press release. It is also “the opposite of negotium, the nonexistence of pleasure.”

According to a press release, Otium “encourages balanced indulgence, pampering, and pleasure over sacrifice and delayed gratification.” It is built on the principles that wellness should be a "natural, enjoyable part of the day," the cruise line said.

“Silversea has long excelled at enabling guests to ‘travel deeper in luxury’,” said Barbara Muckermann, the chief commercial officer of Silversea Cruises. “While the immersive aspect of our offering is easy to convey, the luxuriousness of our product can often seem intangible: guests really need to see it – to live it – to fully appreciate it. Otium is unlike any other wellness program; it aligns perfectly with our brand positioning and will weave a tapestry of unprecedented comfort around our guests. It will revolve around instant gratification, extending the luxurious pampering for which Silversea is famous to different areas of the ship, from guests’ suites to the redesigned spa area and beyond. Otium will transform the way guests relax and enjoy their personal space. It will be an elevation of our already high levels of comfort.”

According to the press release, Otium will provide guests with a “customized, multi-dimensional wellness journey” throughout the Silver Dawn, starting with suites, treatments in the reimagined spa, and extending to other aspects of the cruise experience.

According to the press release, Silversea showcased the following experiences as key pillars of Otium:

• The Otium Sleeping Experience: The Otium wellness program begins with a night’s sleep that’s “tailored to each individual’s preference,” the cruise line said. Each of Silversea’s guests sleeps in the Egyptian cotton linens, produced in Italy. Aboard the Silver Dawn, guests in every suite category will also find a special Otium-inspired mattress, designed specifically for Silversea. The cruise line’s customary pillow menu will expand to include customizable down and feather blends, memory foam, firm down, and improved down alternatives.

• The Otium Bathing Experience: Otium will also extend to suite bathrooms. Every suite category on the Silver Dawn will offer guests the use of both a walk-in shower and a bath. Plush Otium bathrobes, bath salts, and soothing candle lights are all part of the Otium bathing experience. Guests will be able to unwind to the playlist of their choice from a curated musical menu, while savoring on treats that include caviar canapés, chocolate truffles, and champagne, among others.

• The Otium Balcony Experience: Silversea claims to offer “the first dedicated balcony experience at sea.” On some of the balconies, guests will be able to tailor their experiences according to the climate, whether cruising in cold- or warm-water regions. In cool conditions – such as Antarctica, the Arctic, or the Russian Far East – Silversea will provide warm cashmere blankets, a selection of delectable appetizers, and a hot chocolate menu at sea. In warmer climates – such as the Caribbean or the Mediterranean – guests can stay cool with “refreshing body mists,” sun creams, cocktails, and gourmet bites.

• The Otium Comfort Food Experience: With Otium, Silversea is enhancing its food and drink offering with the addition of an in-suite comfort food menu, available 24-hours per day – designed to enhance guests’ movie nights, pre-dinner aperitifs, and other moments. Signature dishes on Otium’s comfort food menu will range from lobster and caviar in brioche rolls to a selection of gourmet popcorn, as well as other options.

• The Otium Spa Experience: The Otium spa experience extends from guests’ suites to the spa and other public venues. Silver Dawn’s spa will offer guests a “highly selective treatment menu,” designed by wellness experts, the cruise line said. Apart from enjoying massages and other treatments, guests will be able to unwind in the spa’s thermal areas with a glass of champagne and snacks – from caviar to truffles.