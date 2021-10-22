Crystal to Use Charter Flights for Antarctica Season From Ushuaia

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced it will provide complimentary round-trip chartered air flights between Miami and Ushuaia, Argentina, as well as hotel nights in both cities for guests on Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural round-trip Ushuaia voyages in Antarctica, according to a press release.

Crystal said it will be the only expedition cruise brand to offer non-stop charter flights from the United States to Ushuaia, Argentina for guests embarking on Antarctica voyages for the season that runs between November 2021 through February 2022.

“Peace of mind is the greatest luxury especially when traveling to the farthest reaches of the globe and Crystal Endeavor’s smooth, powerful ride and agile handling will deliver that in unpredictable weather conditions or remote destinations,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “Similarly, providing our guests chartered, non-stop air directly from the United States to the port of embarkation in Ushuaia ensures a worry-free and effortless vacation experience with the assurance that all logistics and details have been expertly handled and arranged, as well as the added peace of mind of knowing that all age-eligible guests aboard our chartered flights have been fully vaccinated.”

The new complimentary travel experience will also provide guests a pre-cruise luxury hotel accommodation in Ushuaia and a post-flight luxury hotel accommodation upon return to Miami. These new charter flights and hotel accommodations replace the previous one-night pre-cruise hotel in Buenos Aires and round-trip charter flights between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia.