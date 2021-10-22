Disney Cruise Ship Float to Take Part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25

A new Disney Cruise Line cruise ship float will embark on its maiden voyage in New York City as part of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25. According to a press release, the “ship” has been christened “Magic Meets the Sea” and is inspired by the Disney Wish, which sets sail in summer 2022.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a treasured tradition at the heart of family holiday celebrations,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “We are honored to collaborate with Macy’s for this renowned event and build upon the shared legacy of creating magical memories year after year. Just like the Disney Wish, our float will be a celebration of enchanting Disney storytelling, beloved characters and wishes come true.”

During its inaugural parade voyage, the float will feature 15 Disney characters who represent the stories and experiences on the Disney Wish – including Captain Minnie Mouse who adorns the ship’s bow, Princess Tiana who's part of an interactive adventure aboard the ship, Aladdin and Jasmine whose story has been reimagined into a stage show onboard, and Cinderella whose bronze statue will stand in the Grand Hall.

Showcasing the "grandeur" of a Disney Cruise Line vessel, the new float will feature design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and a filigree motif along the hull, Disney said.

“The entire Macy’s Parade team is thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to this year's outstanding Parade lineup,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “This magical float will enchant an audience of millions in New York City, and nationwide on television with Disney’s signature brand of imagination and innovation.”

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.