American Cruise Lines Announced as Sponsor of The Wizard of Oz Museum Exhibit

American Cruise Lines has announced its partnership with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, to be the presenting sponsor of the Ruby Slippers exhibit in the museum’s upcoming Entertainment Nation exhibition opening fall 2022.

The red slippers come from The Wizard of Oz film. According to a press release, they "embody the spirit and essence of the movie’s famous line 'there’s no place like home'."

“Dorothy’s words live in our shared consciousness as a nation and are understood by Americans and cultures throughout the world. The enduring appeal of the Ruby Slippers continues to inspire both the National Museum of American History and American Cruise Lines today,” American Cruise Lines wrote.

“Each organization offers enriching all-American experiences that educate their guests — by reminding them of our nation’s past, present, and future, what it means to be an American, and the universal truth that ‘there’s no place like home’,” it added.

The Ruby Slippers were donated to the museum anonymously in 1979. Since then, they have been displayed in multiple places throughout the museum and underwent thorough conservation treatment in 2017. American Cruise Lines said that the slippers are currently on display in the museum’s newly renovated third floor West Wing and remain one of the most asked-about artifacts at the Smithsonian.

In 2022, the Ruby Slippers will make a new debut as the signature Spotlight artifact in the museum’s upcoming permanent exhibition, Entertainment Nation. This is the first time in its history that the museum has devoted extensive gallery space to showcase and illustrate how the American entertainment industry has influenced and reflected American culture. Other exhibits of Entertainment Nation include Prince’s guitar and Muhammad Ali’s boxing gloves.

“The Ruby Slippers hold symbolic and lasting meaning in American culture, representing our deep ties to our families and communities, no matter how far we roam,” said Anthea M. Hartig, the museum’s Elizabeth MacMillan Director. “For the museum, they continue to inspire, awe and captivate audiences of all ages. We are so grateful to American Cruise Lines for sharing our educational goals and making the display of these magical shoes possible for generations to come.”

“The Ruby Slippers remind us to appreciate that there really is no place like home. While they push us to test our bounds, they have a power that draws us back and connects us to family and community, said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Dorothy’s immortalized phrase, there’s no place like home, is something we feel each day, as we appreciate everything we have right here at home in the U.S.A. American Cruise Lines is proud to expand on our 20-year relationship with the Smithsonian by presenting the Ruby Slippers and we are honored to be a part of Entertainment Nation."

According to the press release, the Ruby Slippers will be on display in fall 2022, as the centerpiece of the Entertainment Nation exhibition at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.