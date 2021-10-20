Royal Caribbean Ship to Sail 274-Night World Cruise

Royal Caribbean International has announced the Ultimate World Cruise, calling it epic 274-night adventure that visits all seven continents, more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and 11 great wonders of the world.

The sailing on the Serenade of the Seas is the longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there according to the company, sailing roundtrip from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023 and through Sept. 10, 2024.

Bookings for the full Ultimate World Cruise can be made by phone starting today, according to a statement, with an exclusive one-week window through Oct. 26 for Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above.

Travelers will sail to 57 destinations new to the cruise line and exclusive to the cruise itself. Highlights include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan.

"This is the world cruise of world cruises," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International "Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere."

Guests ready to traverse the world can book the full Ultimate World Cruise today or choose from any of the four expeditions that will offer a wide range of destinations as soon as December 2021 – the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe:

• Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition

Dec. 10, 2023 - Feb. 11, 2024 – Three continents, 36 destinations, four wonders

Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition

Feb. 11 - May 9, 2024 – Three continents, 40 destinations, three wonders

• Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition

May 9 - July 10, 2024 – Three continents, 44 destinations, four wonders

• Capitals of Culture

July 10 - Sept. 10, 2024 – Three continents, 40 destinations



