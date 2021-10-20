Cruise Terminal Rotterdam Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The arches of the Cruise Terminal Rotterdam have lit up in bright pink in support of Pink Ribbon – a nonprofit organization aimed to support breast cancer patients.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month when many companies and individuals engage in creating awareness for the research and impact of breast cancer.

According to Cruise Port Rotterdam, the pandemic had its impact on the research of this cancer and most of the research had to be paused in 2020. Cruise Port Rotterdam said that it is, therefore, “even more important” to create awareness in 2021.

The cruise terminal in Rotterdam will remain pink until Oct. 31.

"The pink reflection on the water creates awareness in the city of Rotterdam for the urgency of the needed breast cancer research," Cruise Port Rotterdam wrote.