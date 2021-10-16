Advertisement

Marella Cruises Introduces New U.S. Itineraries for 2023

MARELLA DISCOVERY 4

Marella Cruises has announced the introduction of three new seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, as part of its summer 2023 program on the Marella Discovery.

According to a press release, customers sailing on the American Dream itinerary will enjoy an overnight stop in New York where they can see landmarks like The Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building and Central Park, as well as numerous bars and restaurants. The ship will also call at Charleston and Freeport (Bahamas).

The Sunshine States and Sands itinerary will suit “sun seekers” with destinations like South Beach in Miami and Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos. As part of the itinerary, the Marella Discovery will also visit Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Key West in Florida.

On the Floridian Favorites itinerary, cruisers will enjoy an overnight in Tampa with access to themed parks, as well as a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas.

“Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of cruise for TUI UK & I. “Expanding our program allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone. The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”

The three new itineraries will go on sale on Nov. 4, 2021. According to the press release, TUI airways will operate direct flights to Melbourne Florida international airport. Marella said that the option of a “cruise and stay” holiday will also allow guests a choice of 18 hotels in the destinations.

Another itinerary in the summer program on the Discovery is the 17-night Sunshine and Jazz sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados, which offers destinations like Charlotte Amalie (US Virgin Islands), San Juan (Puerto Rico), New Orleans (Louisiana), Tampa, Key West and Miami (Florida) before arriving at the final destination of Port Canaveral.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

DNV

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report