Marella Cruises Introduces New U.S. Itineraries for 2023

Marella Cruises has announced the introduction of three new seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, as part of its summer 2023 program on the Marella Discovery.

According to a press release, customers sailing on the American Dream itinerary will enjoy an overnight stop in New York where they can see landmarks like The Statue of Liberty, The Empire State Building and Central Park, as well as numerous bars and restaurants. The ship will also call at Charleston and Freeport (Bahamas).

The Sunshine States and Sands itinerary will suit “sun seekers” with destinations like South Beach in Miami and Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos. As part of the itinerary, the Marella Discovery will also visit Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and Key West in Florida.

On the Floridian Favorites itinerary, cruisers will enjoy an overnight in Tampa with access to themed parks, as well as a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas.

“Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of cruise for TUI UK & I. “Expanding our program allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone. The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”

The three new itineraries will go on sale on Nov. 4, 2021. According to the press release, TUI airways will operate direct flights to Melbourne Florida international airport. Marella said that the option of a “cruise and stay” holiday will also allow guests a choice of 18 hotels in the destinations.

Another itinerary in the summer program on the Discovery is the 17-night Sunshine and Jazz sailing from Bridgetown, Barbados, which offers destinations like Charlotte Amalie (US Virgin Islands), San Juan (Puerto Rico), New Orleans (Louisiana), Tampa, Key West and Miami (Florida) before arriving at the final destination of Port Canaveral.