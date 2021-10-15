GPH Positions Kalundborg as an Alternative Cruise Port to Copenhagen

Global Ports Holding announced that that it has signed a 20-year agreement with the Port of Kalundborg to provide services for cruise passengers in Kalundborg Port in Denmark.

Kalundborg Port will be GPH's first cruise port in the Northern European cruise port market, marking an important milestone in the continued development and growth of the company, according to a press release.

Kalundborg is located in the center of Denmark, just next to the deepwater t-route and is just over one hour from Copenhagen City Centre.

"The geographic location of the port means that it can provide cruise lines with a time saving and fuel-efficient alternative to Copenhagen Cruise Port," Global Ports said in a press release.

Kalundborg is a cruise destination that has historically received just a handful of cruise calls per season. However, with a new 500-meter-long quay completed in 2019 and with the addition of GPH's global expertise and know-how, "we expect to drive strong growth in cruise traffic at the port over the years ahead," the company said.

As part of the agreement, subject to certain milestones, GPH will invest up to €6m by the end of 2025 into a purpose-built cruise terminal. GPH currently expects to take over cruise port operations before the end of the current financial year.

Global Ports Holding, CEO H. Emre Sayin said: “Kalundborg is an economic, sustainable and time efficient alternative port in Denmark for cruise lines and wanting to visit Copenhagen. Therefore, we are very much looking forward to working with the Port Authority, cruise lines, and local stakeholders as we introduce and transform the charming destination of Kalundborg into a sustainable port of turnaround and visit for the region. We believe that the enhanced cruise port facilities will deliver a great experience for all passengers visiting Kalundborg. I am also thrilled because this agreement is a milestone for GPH as Kalundborg is our first port in the Northern European cruise market.”