Carnival Raises $295,000 for St. Jude Children in 3 Months

mardi gras sanjuan

Carnival Cruise Line has raised $295,000 for the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the first three months of operation coming out of the pandemic.

This was announced by the cruise line’s ambassador, John Heald, in a social media post.

“Last week we announced some statistics regarding our first three months of restart operations. Here’s one more number we’re VERY excited about: over the last three months, our great guests have helped us raise $295,000 for the children of St. Jude,” he wrote.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of you for the incredible generosity you show every time you cruise. Hopefully, truly hopefully, this will help this incomparable organization continue to care for those who need it most and eventually help to find a cure for childhood cancer,” Heald added.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a treatment and research facility in Memphis, Tennessee, focused on eradicating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is one of Carnival’s largest charitable partners.

