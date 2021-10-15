Sailing or Waiting, This Is Where Each Carnival Cruise Line Ship Is

Following a few months of actively putting ships back into service, Carnival Cruise Line has 13 vessels sailing.
Cruise Industry News has tracked the location of each of them, as well as the other Carnival ships awaiting resumption, as of Oct. 15, 2021.
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
After departing on its inaugural cruise in July, the new Mardi Gras is offering weeklong cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with visits to destinations like Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas and Puerto Rico. At present, the 5,200-guest vessel is on the last leg of an Eastern Caribbean voyage.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The 2019-built Carnival Panorama resumed service in August and is currently offering weekly departures to the Mexican Riviera. The Vista-class vessel sails from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán on a regular seven-night itinerary.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Carnival Horizon resumed revenue service in July from Miami. The ship is now offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After a 15-month service pause, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations on July 3. The vessel is sailing a program of seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean out of Galveston.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Carnival Breeze, another Carnival ship based in Galveston, welcomed guests back in July, launching a series of short cruises to the Western Caribbean. Currently, the ship is sailing a five-night itinerary to Mexico, with stops at Cozumel and Costa Maya.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
One of the first ships to receive Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the Carnival Magic is currently offering weeklong sailing to the Eastern Caribbean. The 2011-built vessel resumed service in August from Port Canaveral, initially offering short cruises to the Bahamas.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Dream resumed service in September, sporting a new hull design. The vessel is currently offering weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Dubai, UAE
After spending most of the operational pause in Southeast Asia, the Carnival Splendor sailed to the United Arab Emirates in June. The Australia-based vessel is currently docked in the Port of Dubai, along with the Carnival Spirit.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Freedom became one of the latest Carnival ships to resume service when it welcomed guests back on Oct. 9, kicking off a series of Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami. Currently, the vessel is on the last leg of an eight-night voyage to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan and Amber Cove.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Atlantic Ocean
The Carnival Liberty is returning to the United States after a refit in Cádiz. Presently crossing the Atlantic, the vessel is set to resume service on Feb. 11, offering short Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: South Florida Strait
Sporting the new Carnival’s hull design, the Carnival Valor returned to North America in August after spending nearly a year in Europe. The vessel is set to welcome guests back in November and is awaiting the service resumption on the Florida Coast.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
After wrapping up its first post-pandemic season in Alaska, the Carnival Miracle is currently sailing a series of short cruises on the West Coast. The three- and four-night voyages sail from Long Beach and include visits to Ensenada, Catalina Island and other destinations.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Glory marked Carnival’s service resumption in New Orleans in September. The vessel is now offering weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Louisiana.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Conquest remains on operational pause and is poised to resume service on Dec. 13. The vessel is currently anchored at the Great Bahama Bank.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Florida Coast
After arriving in Miami for a technical call earlier this week, the Carnival Legend is awaiting service resumption on the Florida Coast. In August, the vessel underwent a scheduled drydock at a shipyard in Marseille, France.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Carnival Pride is currently returning to Baltimore on the last leg of a seven-night Bahamas cruise, which included calls in Princess Cays, Freeport and Nassau.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Dubai, UAE
After arriving at the port in June, the Australia-based Carnival Spirit remains docked in Dubai, UAE. The vessel had its operational pause extended again recently and is now set to resume service in late January 2022.
Carnival Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Cádiz, Spain
Now named Carnival Radiance, the former Carnival Victory is undergoing the final stage of its $200 million bow-to-stern makeover in Spain’s Navantia. After nearly two years in Cádiz, the vessel is expected to leave on Oct. 18, starting a seven-week voyage to its new homeport in Long Beach, California.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
After resuming service in August, the Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean from Miami.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: In service
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Elation welcomed guests back on Oct. 11, becoming the first Fantasy-class ship to resume service. The vessel, which is based in Port Canaveral, is now offering a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Paradise is currently in Spain for a drydock that is running late because of the pandemic. The 1998-built ship is receiving regular maintenance and routine work in addition to the new Carnival livery.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Sunshine, another Carnival ship located in Spain, is currently docked at Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard. The vessel arrived at the port in July after spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Bahamas
After a visit to Miami, the Carnival Sensation returned to the Great Bahama Bank. According to Carnival’s latest announcement, the vessel’s service resumption was postponed to March 2022.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Ecstasy – another Carnival ship located in the Bahamas – is currently anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, along with other Carnival Corporation vessels.