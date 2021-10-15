Sailing or Waiting, This Is Where Each Carnival Cruise Line Ship Is

Following a few months of actively putting ships back into service, Carnival Cruise Line has 13 vessels sailing.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location of each of them, as well as the other Carnival ships awaiting resumption, as of Oct. 15, 2021.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After departing on its inaugural cruise in July, the new Mardi Gras is offering weeklong cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with visits to destinations like Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas and Puerto Rico. At present, the 5,200-guest vessel is on the last leg of an Eastern Caribbean voyage.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The 2019-built Carnival Panorama resumed service in August and is currently offering weekly departures to the Mexican Riviera. The Vista-class vessel sails from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán on a regular seven-night itinerary.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon resumed revenue service in July from Miami. The ship is now offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After a 15-month service pause, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations on July 3. The vessel is sailing a program of seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean out of Galveston.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Breeze, another Carnival ship based in Galveston, welcomed guests back in July, launching a series of short cruises to the Western Caribbean. Currently, the ship is sailing a five-night itinerary to Mexico, with stops at Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

One of the first ships to receive Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the Carnival Magic is currently offering weeklong sailing to the Eastern Caribbean. The 2011-built vessel resumed service in August from Port Canaveral, initially offering short cruises to the Bahamas.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Dream resumed service in September, sporting a new hull design. The vessel is currently offering weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Dubai, UAE

After spending most of the operational pause in Southeast Asia, the Carnival Splendor sailed to the United Arab Emirates in June. The Australia-based vessel is currently docked in the Port of Dubai, along with the Carnival Spirit.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom became one of the latest Carnival ships to resume service when it welcomed guests back on Oct. 9, kicking off a series of Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami. Currently, the vessel is on the last leg of an eight-night voyage to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, San Juan and Amber Cove.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Carnival Liberty is returning to the United States after a refit in Cádiz. Presently crossing the Atlantic, the vessel is set to resume service on Feb. 11, offering short Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: South Florida Strait

Sporting the new Carnival’s hull design, the Carnival Valor returned to North America in August after spending nearly a year in Europe. The vessel is set to welcome guests back in November and is awaiting the service resumption on the Florida Coast.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

After wrapping up its first post-pandemic season in Alaska, the Carnival Miracle is currently sailing a series of short cruises on the West Coast. The three- and four-night voyages sail from Long Beach and include visits to Ensenada, Catalina Island and other destinations.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Glory marked Carnival’s service resumption in New Orleans in September. The vessel is now offering weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Louisiana.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest remains on operational pause and is poised to resume service on Dec. 13. The vessel is currently anchored at the Great Bahama Bank.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Florida Coast

After arriving in Miami for a technical call earlier this week, the Carnival Legend is awaiting service resumption on the Florida Coast. In August, the vessel underwent a scheduled drydock at a shipyard in Marseille, France.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Carnival Pride is currently returning to Baltimore on the last leg of a seven-night Bahamas cruise, which included calls in Princess Cays, Freeport and Nassau.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Dubai, UAE

After arriving at the port in June, the Australia-based Carnival Spirit remains docked in Dubai, UAE. The vessel had its operational pause extended again recently and is now set to resume service in late January 2022.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

Now named Carnival Radiance, the former Carnival Victory is undergoing the final stage of its $200 million bow-to-stern makeover in Spain’s Navantia. After nearly two years in Cádiz, the vessel is expected to leave on Oct. 18, starting a seven-week voyage to its new homeport in Long Beach, California.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

After resuming service in August, the Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean from Miami.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation welcomed guests back on Oct. 11, becoming the first Fantasy-class ship to resume service. The vessel, which is based in Port Canaveral, is now offering a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Paradise is currently in Spain for a drydock that is running late because of the pandemic. The 1998-built ship is receiving regular maintenance and routine work in addition to the new Carnival livery.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Sunshine, another Carnival ship located in Spain, is currently docked at Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard. The vessel arrived at the port in July after spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

After a visit to Miami, the Carnival Sensation returned to the Great Bahama Bank. According to Carnival’s latest announcement, the vessel’s service resumption was postponed to March 2022.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Ecstasy – another Carnival ship located in the Bahamas – is currently anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, along with other Carnival Corporation vessels.