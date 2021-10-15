Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer Welcomes Guests Back in Italy

Setting sail on its first post-pandemic cruise, the Seven Seas Explorer is the second ship to resume service for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The 750-guest vessel is welcoming guests back in Trieste for a Mediterranean voyage.

Visiting Italy, Croatia and Greece, the itinerary comprises stops in seven ports, including Corfu, Bari, Sorrento, Zadar, Kotor and Dubrovnik.

Also featured is an extended visit to Ravenna, from where guests will be able to visit several famous Italian touristic attractions, including the Galleria Ferrari, a museum devoted to the world-famous car maker, and the town of Ferrara, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

On Oct. 23, the one-way cruise draws to a close in Civitavecchia, Rome’s main cruise port.

Concluding its short European season, the Seven Seas Explorer sails another Mediterranean cruise before crossing the Atlantic to Miami.

The vessel then starts its winter season in the Caribbean, sailing previously published itineraries and also eight new sailings – including a brand-new 14-night Southern Caribbean cruise.

Dubbed as the most luxurious ship in the world, the Seven Seas Explorer entered in service in 2016, as the first Regent Seven Seas newbuild in over ten years. According to the company, the 56,000-ton vessel set a new standard for luxury vacations, with features that include the Regent Suite.

Located on the 14th deck of the ship, the one-of-a-kind 3,875-square-foot suite is said to be the largest accommodation ever constructed on a cruise ship and even includes a private, in-suite spa retreat.

The vessel is also known by its collection of specialty, casual and main dining options, in addition to luxuriously appointed lounges and bars.

With two ships now in service, Regent plans to have its entire fleet back in action by February 2022.

The luxury brand first restart revenue operations in September, with the 2019-buit Seven Seas Splendor.

After resuming its inaugural season in Northern Europe, the vessel is currently sailing in the Mediterranean, ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

A third Regent ship, the Seven Seas Mariner, is returning in December, with a Panama Canal itinerary.