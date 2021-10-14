Gibraltar Minister Welcomes Borealis on Its Inaugural Visit

Gibraltar’s Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed the MS Borealis on its inaugural visit to the territory.

According to a press release, the Borealis arrived at the Gibraltar Port on Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. local time and will depart at 8 p.m.

To celebrate the occasion, Minister Daryanani and Captain Rommel Pineda engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

“I am very pleased to welcome the MS Borealis to Gibraltar for the first time. It is great to see the cruising industry start up again after the manner in which it has suffered so much over the last nineteen months. Gibraltar has missed these cruise calls immensely. I hope this is the first visit of many for this vessel and cruise ships in general,” Daryanani said.

The Borealis – sailing for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines – has been in commercial operation since July 2021. The vessel has a capacity of 1,320 passengers and 600 crew.