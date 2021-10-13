Advertisement

Lindblad Expeditions Returns to Antarctica in 2021, Sailing from Ushuaia

National Geographic Resolution

Lindblad Expeditions has announced their return to Antarctica for 2021/2022.

The season will kick off on November 3, 2021 and the company has confirmed it will have three Lindblad-National Geographic ships in the region.

This includes the new National Geographic Resolution and National Geographic Endurance, plus the National Geographic Explorer, 

Guests will embark their ship for departure in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Itineraries include the 14-day Journey to Antarctica: The White Continent; 24-day Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falklands; 19-day South Georgia & the Falklands; 20-day Patagonia & Antarctica: Legendary Ice and Epic Fjords (this voyage embarks in Punta Arenas); and 33-day Epic Antarctica: South Sandwich Islands, South Georgia & The Peninsula. Rates begin at $15,080 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.

And with the increase of family travel to Antarctica, Lindblad will roll out their National Geographic Global Explorers program onboard their ships this season. The exclusive family friendly program, led by a National Geographic trained education specialist, is currently featured on the line’s Galápagos, Alaska and Baja voyages, and facilitates educational activities and experiences designed to help kids and teens make the most of their expedition.

