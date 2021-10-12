Advertisement

CroisiEurope Announces Red Sea Cruises Between Jordan and Egypt

mv belle de ladriatique mer adriatique dubrovnik04 croisieurope miran brautovic

River cruise company, CroisiEurope Cruises, has announced a series of cruises through the Red Sea in November and December 2021.

According to a press release, the eight-day itinerary will explore Egypt and Jordan and is now available for booking, starting at $3,136 per person.

Called Treasures on the Red Sea, the voyages will be operated by the MS Belle de l'Adriatique. They will begin in the Egyptian city of Hurghada – once a small fishing village and today a beach resort along the Red Sea – then make stops in Aqaba (Jordan) and Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), before returning to Hurghada.

Excursions highlights include exploring the Red Sea underwater from aboard a semi-submarine; a full-day excursion to the Wadi Rum desert; a full-day excursion to Petra, Jordan; either an excursion to Ras Muhammad National Park with diving sites or a glass-bottom boat tour in Naama Bay; and a full-day excursion to Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, one of Egypt’s top historical tourist destinations.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

DNV

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report