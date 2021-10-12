CroisiEurope Announces Red Sea Cruises Between Jordan and Egypt

River cruise company, CroisiEurope Cruises, has announced a series of cruises through the Red Sea in November and December 2021.

According to a press release, the eight-day itinerary will explore Egypt and Jordan and is now available for booking, starting at $3,136 per person.

Called Treasures on the Red Sea, the voyages will be operated by the MS Belle de l'Adriatique. They will begin in the Egyptian city of Hurghada – once a small fishing village and today a beach resort along the Red Sea – then make stops in Aqaba (Jordan) and Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), before returning to Hurghada.

Excursions highlights include exploring the Red Sea underwater from aboard a semi-submarine; a full-day excursion to the Wadi Rum desert; a full-day excursion to Petra, Jordan; either an excursion to Ras Muhammad National Park with diving sites or a glass-bottom boat tour in Naama Bay; and a full-day excursion to Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, one of Egypt’s top historical tourist destinations.