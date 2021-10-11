Celebrity Set to Bring ‘Incomparable’ Dining to Beyond

The culinary experience onboard the Celebrity Beyond is set to be "without comparison," said the cruise line's President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo (pictured in the middle).

Lutoff-Perlo also announced a number of partnerships and collaborations that will be taking place onboard the new ship.

Among them, the company confirmed an extended partnership with the double Michelin-starred chef, Daniel Boulud. Boulud (pictured left), who is Celebrity's Global Culinary Ambassador, has created his first signature restaurant at sea – Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud – onboard the Beyond.

According to a press release, travel is the inspiration for Boulud’s dishes. “Globally inspired flavors” will be infused into his menus, transporting guests to the places that inspired each dish. The interior design of the new restaurant is the work of Jouin Manku – the team responsible for designing the Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower as well as Celebrity's Grand Plaza.

For Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, the aesthetic will be “intimate and upscale,” featuring soft tones, private banquette seating with textured and graphically lit glass flutes that create an “inviting warm glow,” and a dedicated entrance and exit. At the end of their experience, guests will also receive a farewell gift.

As part of Celebrity’s collaboration with interior designer Nate Berkus, Berkus (pictured right) created an internationally-inspired, two-story venue onboard the Beyond dubbed the Sunset Bar located in the aft of the ship. The designer worked together with architect Tom Wright of WKK, best-known as the designer of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

According to the press release, the Sunset Bar onboard the Beyond is nearly twice as large as previous iterations with unobstructed views. Inspired by “the very best of summer days around the world, from Mexico and California to Greece and Uruguay,” Berkus worked to create a “casual yet elegant beach club vibe.”

Additionally, a new concept with the multinational beverage alcohol company, Diageo, will complement the cruise line’s expansive wine collection and have expert mixologists crafting bespoke cocktails that will be available at World Class Bar.

"We have always put so much attention into our food and drinks, and it has paid off with numerous awards, including prestigious recognition from Wine Spectator for setting the standard at sea," said Lutoff-Perlo. "Now, we have partnered with the most extraordinary talent to put it all 'on the table' and create a complete experience without comparison."

More than 300 chefs from over 30 countries will be working onboard the Celebrity Beyond to offer global cuisine, according to Cornelius Gallagher, Celebrity Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage and a Michelin-starred chef in his own right.

Additionally, Celebrity Cruises said that its signature spaces – including Cyprus Restaurant, the Rooftop Garden's Rooftop Grill, Cafe al Bacio and Mast Bar – will be enhanced with expanded spaces, new designs and new menu offerings.

For Cyprus, Celebrity has collaborated with Chicago interior design firm Simeone Deary to give the restaurant a fresh new look. Rooftop Grill, Cafe al Bacio and Mast Bar on the ship's Resort Deck have been expanded and re-designed with a resort-like aura.

According to the press release, British interior designer Kelly Hoppen brought a new, fresh and luxurious aesthetic to these venues.

In total, the Celebrity Beyond will feature 32 food and beverage experiences – including 15 restaurants, five cafes and 12 bars and lounges.

The Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage on Apr. 27, 2022, from Southampton, England on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.